KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 6,369 accidents were recorded during the four-day Op Lancar road safety operation from June 6 to 9 in conjunction with the Aidiladha festive period.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the figure represents an increase of three per cent or 181 cases compared to the same period last year.

He said there were 58 fatal accidents recorded this year, compared to 84 cases last year — a decrease of 26 cases.

“The number of deaths also showed a drop to 78 cases, compared to 88 deaths during the same period last year,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said out of the total number of accidents, 6,120 cases involved vehicle damage, a slight increase compared to 5,854 cases last year.

“JSPT is committed to law enforcement to ensure the safety of road users and that traffic regulations are adhered to by all parties.

“Disciplined road users who practise responsible behaviour can help minimise the risk of accidents, in addition to achieving the target of reducing road deaths and injuries,“ he said.