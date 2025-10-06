Malaysia welcomes any peace efforts for Gaza, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that Malaysia welcomes any step that opens the path to peace in Gaza.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia also calls for restraint, an immediate halt to attacks, and unimpeded humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

He expressed hope for positive developments from the latest ceasefire proposal which could end the suffering of Gaza’s people.

“Lasting peace will not come overnight, but it must begin with the courage to stop the killing and to uphold the sanctity of life,“ he said in his special address at Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2025 today.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Malaysia stands in firm solidarity with all participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

He affirmed support for all who work towards a just and durable peace that secures Palestinian rights and the realisation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Anwar confirmed that all 23 Malaysians who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission have been released by Israeli authorities as of October 4.

On Thursday, these 23 Malaysian activists were detained by Zionist regime troops after their vessels were intercepted in international waters.

The interception occurred near the R3 red zone of the Mediterranean Sea before they were taken to the Port of Ashdod in Israel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises over 500 activists from 45 countries who embarked on a solidarity voyage towards Gaza.

Their mission aimed to break the Israeli blockade by carrying vital food and medical supplies for Palestinians affected by continuous attacks. – Bernama