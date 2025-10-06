MOHE supports government stance on Palestinian rights and freedom

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education expressed full support for the Malaysian government’s unequivocal stance defending Palestinian rights and freedom.

MOHE also champions universal humanitarian justice while rejecting all forms of oppression against innocent civilians.

The ministry conveyed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his concern and diplomatic wisdom.

His effective international network ensured the safe release and return of all Malaysian volunteers from the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to Gaza.

This effort reflects his globally respected leadership and Malaysia’s commitment to peace missions.

MOHE fully supports continued efforts of Malaysians with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition on the Gaza humanitarian mission.

Sincere prayers and hopes are offered for their protection from threats throughout their journey.

The ministry expressed pride in Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin as a Malaysian representative in the FFC mission.

His participation reflects the high spirit of solidarity among Malaysia’s higher education community.

Lecturers, students, and the entire higher education institution community support universal humanitarian causes.

MOHE remains committed to human development and knowledge advancement as core institutional values.

The ministry will continue nurturing compassion, empathy, and global responsibility among campus communities.

May the courage and sincerity shown through this mission inspire all Malaysians to unite.

This unity should strengthen support for the struggle of the Palestinian people. – Bernama