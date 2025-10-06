Malaysia leads lung health initiative at Islamic health ministers conference

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkekfly Ahmad is leading Malaysia’s delegation to the 8th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers in Amman, Jordan from October 7 to 9.

The conference serves as a health platform under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, bringing together health ministers from member countries to discuss Muslim community health issues.

Dzulkefly will deliver Malaysia’s national statement during the plenary session, highlighting efforts to strengthen post-pandemic health systems and accelerate universal health coverage.

He will participate as a panelist in a session titled “Building Equitable and Resilient Health Systems for UHC and Health Security in OIC Member Countries”.

Malaysia’s participation reflects the nation’s active role in Islamic and international health diplomacy while reinforcing the Malaysia MADANI aspiration.

This year’s conference will deliberate on extending the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action for another ten years with focus on pandemics and mental health.

Other resolutions will address maternal and child health, including efforts to reduce mortality rates and combat malnutrition among member countries.

Malaysia will nominate itself as lead country for Disease Prevention and Control by introducing the Lung Health Initiative.

The Lung Health Initiative aims to address global burden of lung diseases including asthma, tuberculosis, and lung cancer through policy collaboration.

Malaysia previously played a key role as lead country for Maternal, Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition during the 2019-2022 period.

Dzulkefly will conduct courtesy calls and hold bilateral meetings, including signing a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation with Jordan.

He will meet with Maldives Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim and Pakistan’s Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malik.

The minister will visit the King Hussein Cancer Center to explore cooperation opportunities in oncology and clinical research.

Dzulkefly will also engage with the Malaysian diaspora in Jordan through a keynote address and dialogue session with students and professionals. – Bernama