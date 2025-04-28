77-year-old man dies in Kuala Terengganu crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 77-year-old man was killed in a collision with a four-wheel drive vehicle in Pengkalan Arang here last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, identified as Ali Mohamed, was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle when the accident occurred. He died at the scene, while the driver of the Ford Ranger was uninjured.

He said police received a report of the incident at about 9.35 pm. Initial investigations found that the accident happened when the motorcycle suddenly veered out from the left shoulder of the road and into the path of the Ford Ranger, which was travelling from Kuala Terengganu towards Gong Badak.

“The victim is believed to have just returned from the surau. His remains were taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Forensic Unit for further action,“ he said.

He also urged any witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.