PETALING JAYA: More than 8,000 candidates were absent from all their written Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers this year, according to data from the Education Ministry as of February 6.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek revealed that 8,076 students did not sit for any of their exams, with 6,231 of them coming from schools under the ministry.

She acknowledged the seriousness of absenteeism in SPM, noting that attendance analysis is based on ministry school candidates who registered for at least six subjects.

In a written response to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat) in the Dewan Rakyat, she said: “Based on the analysis from the School Attendance Management Application during the examination, the main reasons for candidates’ absenteeism in the 2024 SPM examination include work, family problems, health issues, death, and moving abroad.”

For the 2024 exam, 386,739 new candidates registered for at least six subjects, with 345,129 of them being from ministry schools.

To tackle absenteeism, various interventions have been put in place, including daily attendance monitoring through the Student Attendance System (eAttendance) in the Student Database Application (APDM).

A Task Force has also been activated at all levels to monitor students at risk of dropping out, using a dashboard system to track attendance and implement necessary interventions.

“Focused activities such as the Care Visit Programme, parent consultation sessions, collaboration with the Parent-Teacher Association, and involvement of parents, the community, and the private sector are also carried out. This collective effort demonstrates optimal action from all parties,“ she said.

State Education Departments, district Education Offices, and schools have been instructed to closely monitor student attendance, particularly during the SPM exam period.

“(Also implemented) is close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency, the armed forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Meteorological Department, Department of Social Welfare, Health Ministry, and the National Registration Department to ensure smooth handling of public examinations during the monsoon season or flood disasters,“ she said.

The ministry has also begun early detection of students at risk of dropping out from Form 4, aiming to secure their participation in the 2025 SPM examination.

“This early detection allows schools to plan interventions. The 2025 SPM programme will continue with a focus on students at risk of dropping out to improve performance in compulsory subjects that must be passed in the SPM, namely Bahasa Melayu and History,“ she stated.