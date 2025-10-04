92% of commercial vehicles yet to verify speed limiter use with JPJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Approximately 92% of commercial vehicles required to verify their speed limitation devices have not yet complied with Road Transport Department regulations.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan stated that only 8,130 vehicles have completed verification since enforcement began on October 1.

The verified vehicles include 513 express buses, 290 tour buses, and 7,227 goods vehicles from the initial target group of 108,805 commercial vehicles.

He revealed that 2,015 express buses, 5,951 tour buses, and 92,709 goods vehicles remain non-compliant during a press conference at the Gombak Enforcement Station.

JPJ inspected 2,180 vehicles in the first three enforcement days, identifying 385 violations for missing speed limiter verification slips.

The regulation covers commercial vehicles manufactured after January 1, 2015, including express and tour buses exceeding 5,000kg gross vehicle weight and goods vehicles over 3,500kg.

All speed limiter installation and activation must be certified by JPJ-recognised bodies through official verification slips and reports.

Authorised entities include vehicle manufacturers, JPJ-recognised Technical Services, approved workshops, and certification bodies accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia.

Vehicle owners must present the verification slip during PUSPAKOM inspections and when renewing permits with APAD or the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board.

The verification slip must be kept inside the vehicle at all times and renewed every two years according to JPJ requirements.

Muhammad Kifli warned that full enforcement will proceed without compromise, with Notice 114 interview notices issued to non-compliant vehicle owners. – Bernama