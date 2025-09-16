92nd ATM Day: Pahang Sultan, Tengku Ampuan extend congratulations

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have extended their heartfelt congratulations in conjunction with the 92nd Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day celebration.

Their Royal Highnesses also expressed immense pride and deep appreciation to all ATM personnel, both active and retired, for their unwavering dedication, courage and indomitable spirit in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and peace.

“Tribute is also paid to the fallen ATM heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty. Their service, sacrifices and devotion will forever be remembered, and may their souls be blessed and placed among the martyrs,” read a post on the official Facebook page of the Pahang Royal Household.

Their Royal Highnesses further prayed for the continued strengthening of the ATM through advanced technology and strategic expertise, ensuring it remains at the forefront of defending the homeland, with its flag flying high in the name of Malaysia’s peace, prosperity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also conveyed his appreciation to ATM personnel, describing them as the nation’s steadfast shield in upholding peace, stability and prosperity.

“Our gratitude goes to all ATM members for their sacrifices, bravery and unwavering dedication in defending our beloved nation’s sovereignty,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page. - Bernama