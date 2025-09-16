Qatar and US near finalising enhanced defence cooperation agreement

TEL AVIV: Qatar and the United States are close to finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement according to top US diplomat Marco Rubio.

Rubio made this announcement while travelling from Tel Aviv to Doha following Israel’s recent attack on Hamas political leaders in Qatar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he would not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders anywhere they are located.

Arab and Islamic state leaders convened a summit to express support for Qatar after last week’s Israeli attack in the Gulf state.

Rubio emphasised Qatar’s crucial role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

He noted there exists a very short window of time in which a deal could potentially happen.

“If any country in the world can help mediate it, Qatar is the one,“ Rubio stated while departing for Doha.

Qatar condemned the Israeli attack as cowardly and treacherous but affirmed it would not abandon its mediation role.

The Gulf nation continues its mediation efforts alongside Egypt and the United States despite recent tensions.

Rubio highlighted the close partnership between the US and Qatar including the impending defence agreement.

“We have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement which we’ve been working on and we’re on the verge of finalising,“ he confirmed. – Reuters