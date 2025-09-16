Sabah governor calls for unity in disaster recovery on Malaysia Day

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman has called for solidarity and unity in assisting victims of recent disasters that have struck the state.

He emphasised that such collective efforts are crucial for ensuring resilient recovery and rebuilding processes in affected communities.

Tun Musa highlighted that the tradition of gotong-royong has long been a hallmark of Malaysia’s diverse communities working together during times of hardship.

He and his wife Toh Puan Faridah Tussin extended heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones in the floods and landslides caused by continuous heavy rain.

“The floods have not only claimed lives but also damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure,“ he said in his Malaysia Day 62nd anniversary message.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported that 2,468 flood victims from 656 families are currently housed at 19 temporary relief centres and one permanent relief centre in Beaufort.

Landslides since last Friday have claimed 13 lives according to the latest official reports.

Tun Musa also urged political leaders to rise above narrow interests and avoid exploiting race or religion for political gain.

He stressed that leaders should instead focus on constructive ideas and policies that empower people and drive national progress.

“On Malaysia Day, let us renew our commitment to solidarity, justice and prosperity,“ he added.

He reflected on the historic formation of Malaysia on September 16, 1963, which brought together Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak into a unique federation.

“Malaysia was born out of the spirit of unity, mutual understanding, and a shared vision for a stronger and more prosperous future,“ said Tun Musa.

He underscored the nation’s diversity of ethnicities, cultures, and religions as a source of strength for the country.

Tun Musa further highlighted the significant role of Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia’s formation and development across political stability, socio-economic growth and cultural richness. – Bernama