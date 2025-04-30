SEREMBAN: The internet and communications coverage in populated areas of Negeri Sembilan has reached 99.90 per cent as of Jan 31 this year, the State Assembly was told today.

State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Action Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively implementing the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) to expand connectivity and improve telecommunications infrastructure, including in the Lenggeng and Nilai areas.

“Through JENDELA’s implementation in Lenggeng, four out of five new telecommunications towers have been completed, with one more planned to enhance coverage in the Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) area of Lumut, Lenggeng.

“In addition, 43 out of 45 existing transmitter stations have been upgraded. For fibre optic services, 9,009 out of 9,108 premises have been equipped with gigabit-capable fibre optic connectivity,” he said.

Mohd Faizal (BN-Linggi) was responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Asna Amin (BN-Lenggeng), who raised concerns about weak internet access in Kampung Sungai Jai, Kampung Rawa, and Kampung Tengah in Lenggeng, and asked what measures would be taken to improve infrastructure quality in those areas.

Mohd Faizal said the remaining initiatives currently being implemented are expected to be completed in stages by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, on the issue of stray dogs in the state, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the animals posed a security concern for residents in Muslim-majority areas and proposed that they be culled.

“To address this problem, I suggest that the disposal involve only stray dogs in Muslim-majority areas, and I hope that animal welfare non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can understand the issue affecting the Muslim community.

“I also hope that the members of this assembly will agree to this proposal, as the stray dog population is too large and needs to be controlled,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Dr G. Rajasekaran (PH-Sri Tanjung), regarding the state government’s efforts to manage the stray dog problem.

Aminuddin’s proposal received support from both government and opposition assembly members, with Yew Boon Lye (PH-Chuah) interjecting, saying that the stray dogs also affect public safety.

Suhaimizan Bizar (BN-Gemencheh) also interjected, saying that his office also received complaints from the Chinese community about being harassed by stray dogs while jogging in public parks.