PHNOM PENH: On the morning of Aidiladha, I woke up in Kampot to an unfamiliar stillness.

No Adhan, no soul-lifting congregational Eid Takbeer, no festive sounds in the air. Nothing to indicate that this is one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Back home in Malaysia, the day would begin with those familiar echoes from mosques and surau, a comforting constant we rarely pause to appreciate.

From my hotel window, the city lay quiet. No crowds in colourful ‘baju Melayu’ or women in their prayer clothing or ‘telekung’ heading to the mosque. It felt strange, even lonely, and for the first time, I missed what I had always assumed would be there.

That silence made something clear to me. Back home, we often speak as though Islam is under siege. But here in Cambodia, Muslims practise quietly, with fewer resources, far less visibility, with no complaint.

The contrast was humbling. The truth is, we have it good and we don’t always realise it.

This is what the Bank Rakyat Kembara Qurban Kemboja 2025 initiative, a three-day programme aimed at reaching underserved Muslim communities for the annual sacrificial ritual (Qurban), did to me.

It was more than a charity mission - it was a quiet, powerful eye-opener.

RESILIENCE FORGED THROUGH FAITH AND COMMUNITY

In the outskirts of Kampot at Kampung Trapeng Pinh, our group of 21 volunteers, including seven media practitioners, witnessed the qurban of 10 cows, with the meat distributed to the Muslim community in neighbouring villages.

We arrived there by tuk-tuk to perform the Aidiladha prayer and were greeted with warm smiles and heartfelt hospitality. What surprised me most was seeing them performing their wudhu (ablution) in a nearby lake, which was a strange sight for me.

Their mosque, Masjid Ar-Rahman, was small and simple, making even our smallest surau back home feel grand. Yet, within those humble walls, faith and devotion filled every corner, proving that true spirituality needs no grandeur.

Here, I met the local Imam Abdossomad Abdullah, an ustaz and co-founder of Maahad Al-Rabbani, a madrasah he has spent over ten years helping to establish. His mission has been to encourage the local community of around 5,000 villagers to strengthen Islamic teachings among the younger generation.

“We built this Maahad ourselves, with donations from the villagers, the majority of whom are Muslims. Now, we have over 80 students aged between six and 17 who come from families of fishermen and farmers,” he said.

Hearing his story made me reflect on how, back home in Malaysia, the government, particularly at the state level, actively supports Islamic education, including private institutions.

In Selangor, for example, they even have Tahfiz Legalisation Programme, which ensures safer, more structured learning environments for students in religious schools.

In contrast, these Cambodian madrasahs thrive purely on perseverance and faith.

MAAHAD IMAM AS-SHAFIEE: ANOTHER TESTAMENT TO PERSEVERANCE

Our journey continued to Kampung Keh, where Maahad Imam As-Shafiee stood proudly, a far cry from the wooden hut it once was.

Tucked between modest wooden homes and open fields, the maahad, which has evolved from a wooden hut to a three-block compound, stood as a proud symbol of community spirit and helping hands from Malaysia through Yayasan As-Syafiee. It is now home to 280 young Cambodian Muslims eager to change their lives through education.

However, the success story did not come without challenges. One of the educators, Ustaz Badri Ibrahim, recalled how they once relied on wells to reduce monthly water bills that could reach USD300 to USD400, which is widely used as an alternate currency for the local Riel. This was just 15 years ago, a stark reminder of how recent and real those struggles still are.

“The government helps, but unlike in Malaysia, we don’t have a specific institution that supervises or oversees our progress and development,” he said.

Yayasan As-Syafiee Malaysia chairman Mohd Zamerey Abdul Razak shared that during his visit to Cambodia 15 years ago, he realised that education was the key for the Muslim minority communities to uplift their lives. Moved by this, he gathered friends and like-minded individuals who were willing to support the cause and banded together to help establish the madrasah.

“Then, we organised a Qurban campaign, we got 60 cows, we came and did it here because we wanted to go into the villages and see the reality of their lives because we believe that only education can change their future,” he said.

Since then, some students have been accepted into the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), with one even doing an internship at Wisma Putra, a proof of education’s transformative power.

The contrast with Malaysia is striking as Cambodian madrasahs often start with limited resources, relying on community donations and determination. Back home, Islamic education benefits from structured systems, state oversight, funding, better infrastructure, technology, and a developed curriculum.

LIFE ON TONLE SAP: STRUGGLES OF THE RIVER-BOUND COMMUNITY

On the final day, we proceeded to Kampung Swai Relom in Kandal province, where the Bank Rakyat Kembara Qurban Kemboja programme reached out to 150 Muslim families who call their boats home, offering support and compassion to a community bound closely to the river.

They live aboard narrow 10-metre boats, earning a living as fishermen and needing permission from landowners and local authorities just to dock. As members of the Cham community, their lives remain shaped by history, rooted in displacement, and caught in cycles that are hard to escape.

The once-nomadic lifestyle of this community, moving from riverbank to riverbank, is now changing as they settle in one location here in Swai Relom with houses and even a mosque built through contributions from caring non-governmental organisations and individuals.

Out of curiosity, I asked our local tour guide about zakat, and he replied that it is not like Malaysia, where zakat is institutionalised.

Here in Cambodia, zakat is privately given, often in small amounts, he said.

With Muslims forming only two per cent of the population, it is hard for it to reach all poverty-stricken families.

In Malaysia, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) recently allocated RM6.5 million in zakat aid to 6,500 registered asnaf in Labuan alone.

A REFLECTION THAT NEEDS TO BE DONE

What struck me most was the quiet dignity of Combodia’s Muslim community, grounded in faith, family and a strong sense of togetherness.

In Malaysia, we benefit from air-conditioned mosques, subsidised haj programmes and round-the-clock Islamic content as well as full-time officers managing every level of religious affairs.

We wear our faith freely and hold Quran recitations in stadiums and express our beliefs openly. These privileges are extraordinary, yet we often forget how rare they truly are elsewhere.

This isn’t to say we shouldn’t protect our values. But perhaps, we can do it without fearmongering, without casting fellow citizens as threats or assuming the worst of others.

Instead, let us move forward with gratitude, grace and the quiet strength I witnessed in Cambodia.