PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of talent mobility, workforce upskilling, and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness in response to the rapid evolution of global technology and labour markets.

The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) said the agreement was reached during an official meeting between Malaysia’s Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong and UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, in Dubai.

“This meeting marks a pivotal step in strengthening future-oriented strategies and partnerships focused on digital labour policies, labour migration, and education transformation,” the ministry said in a statement today.

It said the UAE, currently ranked third in the world for AI talent readiness, also shared insights on its successful integration of AI across key sectors such as finance, biotechnology, and public services.

“The UAE minister also emphasised the need for agile education systems and adaptable workforces to address the impact of AI on both manual labour and professional sectors,” it said.

KESUMA said Malaysia acknowledged the UAE’s leadership in this area and reaffirmed its commitment to preparing its workforce for the AI era.

The ministry also highlighted the 2024 TalentCorp study on the Impact of AI, Digitalisation, and the Green Economy on Employment, which identified 10 high-risk sectors likely to face job displacement or transformation.

“This study now serves as the foundation for Malaysia’s national strategy on workforce reskilling and upskilling to ensure readiness for a rapidly evolving job landscape,” the ministry said.

As a gesture of international collaboration, the UAE has invited Sim to attend the Abu Dhabi Dialogue in February 2026, which will focus on ethical migration, workers’ rights, and cross-border policy alignment.

Malaysia and the UAE have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1983, built on shared values and strong economic cooperation.

The UAE is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Middle East and hosts a significant Malaysian expatriate community, 13 per cent of whom hold the UAE Golden Visa.