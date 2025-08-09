Aaron urges police action on upside-down Jalur Gemilang incident

KUALA LUMPUR: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has called for strict police action regarding the incident of the Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down.

He emphasised that such actions should serve as a lesson to all parties involved.

In a post on X, he highlighted the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of Malaysia’s sovereignty, unity, and dignity.

He stated that the flag represents all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, or background.

“Flying the flag correctly is every citizen’s responsibility as a sign of respect and love for the country,” he said.

He also reminded the public that improper display of the national flag is an offence under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963. - Bernama