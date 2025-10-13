Abang Johari calls for knowledge waqf as core of Muslim economic development

KUCHING: Muslims have been urged to elevate the concept of waqf into knowledge waqf to enhance competitiveness and resilience in navigating the rapidly evolving global economic landscape driven by digital technology.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that beyond property and asset waqf, knowledge waqf must also be prioritised as a sustainable form of contribution that promotes universal well-being through the advancement of education, innovation, and new technologies.

He stated that when people are able to develop technology, including artificial intelligence content, it can be utilised by all of humanity for the common good.

He explained that this concept of knowledge waqf is crucial, not merely in terms of physical assets, but in harnessing and sharing existing knowledge.

He told reporters when met at the 14th World Zakat and Waqf Forum Annual Meeting and International Conference that the forum served as a platform for Sarawak and other member countries to exchange experiences, ideas, and opportunities to strengthen the Islamic economic system based on zakat and waqf at the international level.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government has no plans to bring Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak to the international stage, noting that its strength lies in effectively managing the Muslim economy at the state level.

He said the agency’s success story should be shared with the public and other institutions as a model for empowering the Muslim community through a structured and impactful approach.

He added that the main role of Baitulmal is to distribute zakat and manage waqf assets efficiently, and that what can be done is share the knowledge and strategies that have helped enhance the economic position of Muslims in Sarawak. – Bernama