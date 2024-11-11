Abang Johari introduces SKAS for eligible Sarawakians, pocket money for students

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced Sumbangan Keperluan Asas Sarawak (SKAS), a new financial assistance initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of the low-income groups who are most affected by the rising cost of living.

When tabling the state’s 2025 Budget at the state assembly here today, he said the aid ranges from RM250 to RM800 annually according to the recipient’s eligibility.

“Eligible recipients are Sarawakians residing in Sarawak with a household income of RM5,000 and below will receive assistance worth RM800.

“Meanwhile, senior citizens without partners and children with income of RM5,000 and below will receive assistance worth RM400 and single persons with income of RM2,500 and below will receive assistance worth RM250,” he said the assistance will help them to purchase basic food items.

The premier said for this purpose, the state government will allocate RM450 million next year which will benefit not less than 850,000 recipients. Most of the SKAS recipients will also be receiving financial contribution under Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR).

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also introduced another new initiative to mitigate the cost-of-living pressures among the low and middle-income groups, especially when it comes to bearing the cost of their children’s education under next year’s state budget.

He said Sarawakian tertiary students from families of lower income groups will receive a one-off financial assistance in the form of pocket money worth RM1,200.

“The financial assistance will benefit 25,000 Sarawakian students from families of lower income groups with household per capita income of RM1,500 or below per month.

“The money given is to be spent on food and essential goods to help them mitigate the cost of living. Under this budget, a sum of RM30 million will be allocated for this purpose,” he said.

Apart from that, Abang Johari said the state government will continue to provide National Higher Education Corporation Fund (PTPTN) loan repayment discount of 30 per cent for graduates who have repaid 30 per cent and above for their loan.

“For 2024, there are 5,419 eligible borrowers with a total financial assistance of RM26.15 million. In 2025, an allocation of RM15 million will be provided for the same purpose,” he said.

He said book vouchers worth RM500 and free laptop initiatives for university students from B40 group will also be extended next year, with allocations of RM2 million and RM30.5 million respectively.