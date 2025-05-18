Abdul Karim appointed PBB information chief

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has been appointed as the information chief of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) for the 2025-2028 term.

The announcement was made by PBB president and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after chairing the PBB Supreme Council meeting here last night.

Abdul Karim replaces Datuk Idris Buang, who has been appointed as a member of the PBB Supreme Council.

Met with reporters after the meeting, Abdul Karim expressed his gratitude to the PBB leadership for placing their trust in him to assume the position.

“I will work closely with the secretary-general and the party president to ensure that any statements issued are not personal opinions but represent the official views of PBB,” he said.

On Feb 16, Abdul Karim failed to retain his position as vice president of the PBB Bumiputera wing in the party election.

According to the results announced by election chairman Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, Abdul Karim, who is also the Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, secured 669 votes, placing fifth out of six candidates. Only the top four candidates with the highest votes were elected to the position.