ABIM calls for UN observer team in Palestine for peace plan

KUALA LUMPUR: An international observer team supervised by the United Nations should be deployed to Palestine to ensure the smooth implementation of United States President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin welcomed Hamas’ conditional acceptance of the peace plan but emphasised that political statements alone are insufficient.

He stated that clear guarantees and international oversight are crucial to ensure genuine respect for the ceasefire and protection for Palestinian civilians.

Ahmad Fahmi added that unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid must be allowed under this oversight framework.

The presence of legitimate UN observers will demonstrate the international community’s collective responsibility to protect the Palestinian people.

He asserted that peace can only be achieved through firm and genuine shared commitment among all parties.

Ahmad Fahmi cautioned that the peace plan initiative should not become a political theatre or a means for personal recognition like the Nobel Peace Prize.

He stressed that Palestinian rights must not be treated as bargaining chips or political leverage by any major power.

The rights of Palestinians must be upheld as a fundamental principle of international justice according to his statement.

Ahmad Fahmi noted that the current reality shows the Zionist regime continuing bombardments and increasing civilian casualties.

Hamas reportedly accepted parts of Trump’s ceasefire plan today but stated several elements still require further negotiations. – Bernama