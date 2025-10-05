ABIM praises Anwar’s diplomacy in securing safe return of GSF activists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) has expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his diplomatic efforts in ensuring the safety of all 23 Malaysian activists who participated in the Global Sumut Flotilla humanitarian mission.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said the success reflects Malaysia’s strong commitment to upholding humanitarian principles and global solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“It also proves that a principled diplomacy grounded in MADANI values can effectively balance humanitarian imperatives and national security with integrity,“ he said in a statement.

All Malaysians detained by the Zionist regime since Thursday were released and departed from Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time before arriving in Istanbul at 8.40 pm yesterday.

In a live Facebook address, the Prime Minister said the release process involved close international coordination including discussions between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The efforts also included coordination with the Jordanian government and talks between Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Anwar said the success also resulted from his direct negotiations with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also held discussions with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye’s National Security Adviser Dr Ibrahim Kalin.

According to the Prime Minister, the coordinated repatriation and rescue efforts extended beyond ensuring the safety of Malaysian and Turkish delegates.

The operation also covered activists from Europe and other countries involved in the humanitarian mission.

Ahmad Fahmi said this diplomatic success demonstrated that Malaysia not only protects its citizens but also serves as a moral voice on the international stage.

He stated the country upholds justice, humanity and universal solidarity against oppression in Palestine.

“This approach should serve as the foundation for strengthening Malaysia’s humanitarian diplomacy in collaboration with regional and Islamic civil society organisations,“ he said.

He also conveyed ABIM’s appreciation for the close cooperation extended by the Turkish government, international authorities and humanitarian agencies involved in the rescue.

The appreciation extends to those providing psychological and medical assistance upon the activists’ arrival in Istanbul.

Ahmad Fahmi proposed that Malaysia continue to position itself as a regional hub for humanitarian diplomacy by engaging civil society organisations and international partners.

He suggested strengthening advocacy networks, relief coordination and humanitarian missions under the banner of universal compassion. – Bernama