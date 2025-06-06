KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) has strongly condemned the United States’ decision to veto the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said the move, despite overwhelming support from 14 of the 15 UNSC members, reflected a blatant disregard for global consensus and the urgent need to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The rationale offered by the US, that the resolution failed to tie the ceasefire to the release of hostages, reveals a disturbing prioritisation of geopolitical interests over the lives of over two million Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that the resolution’s omission of specific condemnation of Hamas’ actions on Oct 7, 2023, or demands for disarmament, cannot and should not be used as justification to oppose efforts aimed at halting indiscriminate killings and mass displacement.

He stressed that a permanent ceasefire is a prerequisite for any sustainable resolution to the conflict, not a bargaining chip to be traded at the expense of human lives.

Ahmad Fahmi said ABIM reiterated that any path to peace must be based on justice, respect for international law and the recognition of the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, including their right to self-determination, statehood and the right of return.

“The United States’ repeated use of its veto power has continued to shield Israel from accountability, further eroding the legitimacy of international institutions and fuelling impunity for war crimes,“ he said.

He said that, as such, ABIM has called for three key actions, namely an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end hostilities and protect civilians in Gaza; an international accountability mechanism to investigate and prosecute war crimes, including attacks on hospitals, schools and refugee camps; and the need for global pressure, especially from Muslim-majority and Global South nations, to demand justice for Palestinians and to halt all forms of complicity with the Israeli regime, including military and economic support.

ABIM also reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising international solidarity and supporting the Malaysian government’s diplomatic efforts through platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ASEAN.