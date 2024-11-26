Accident victim’s children receive PERKESO survivor’s pension, funeral benefit

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) has awarded RM3,000 in Funeral Benefit and the Survivor’s Pension to the family of a married couple who died in an accident caused by a driver under the influence on Nov 16.

Its director Tong Sing Chuang said the couple’s five children - Nur Aleesha Aindah, 17, Mohammad Ikmal Danish, 15, Nur Puteri Shahkira, 14, Nur Aleesha Syahmira, 12, and Nur Aisyah Humairah, 3, are eligible for the benefits.

He said the victim, Mohamad Redzwan Mohd Rudi, 37, a driver employed at a concession company since August, met the requirements for contributions, allowing his next-of-kin to claim the benefits.

“The children will receive a survivor’s pension of RM857.85 monthly under their father’s name,” he said.

“However, the victim’s wife, Linda Mohd A Aziz, 35, who worked as a waitress for five months, did not meet the eligibility criteria and investigations are currently underway with her employer,” he said after handing over the benefits to family members at the Taman Cendana Flats here, yesterday.

Tong also reminded employers to make contributions for their employees, including those working part-time, on contract, or employed daily.

He said their workers must be registered and their contributions to be made within 30 days of employment.

The couple was killed after the Honda Vario motorcycle they were riding was hit by a Perodua Alza, driven by a 34-year-old man, at the traffic light junction of Jalan Besar/Jalan Mesjid, Pasir Gudang, near here.