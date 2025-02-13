KUALA LUMPUR: An advertising company account executive was charged today with making an obscene gesture and obstructing police officers by cutting off a vehicle escorting Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof last week.

Joshua Chong Tien Kit, 28, pleaded not guilty after being charged in two separate Magistrates Courts here before Magistrate S Mageswary and Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

On the first charge, Joshua was accused of obstructing Sgt Mohd Faiz, Sgt Major Francis, Cpl Fazlil, and Cpl Timotius from carrying out their duties by intercepting the DPM’s escort vehicle at a junction in Taman Tun Dr Ismail at 2 pm on Feb 8.

He was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

The second charge involved making an obscene gesture by showing his middle finger at the same location, date, and time, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Insp Muhammad Faiz Abu Samah and deputy public prosecutor Hench Goh proposed bail at RM5,000 and RM4,000, respectively, with one surety.

Joshua’s lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, requested a lower bail, citing that his client is single, not a flight risk, and has no prior criminal record.

“The victims in this case are police officers and escorts for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. It is unlikely that the accused will interfere with any witnesses or victims,“ he said.

Both courts granted bail at RM5,900 with one surety and set April 15 for case mention.