Accurate income declaration key for smooth tax refunds, says IRB

KUALA LUMPUR: Taxpayers must ensure accurate income declarations through e-Filing on the MyTax Portal or manual submissions at Inland Revenue Board (IRB) offices to facilitate seamless tax refunds for overpaid amounts.

IRB Revenue Collection Department principal assistant director Masnudiah Abdullah emphasised that precise declarations help expedite refunds within the 30-working-day timeframe outlined in the Board Client’s Charter.

She clarified that tax refunds are not gifts but entitlements for compliant taxpayers, stressing the importance of correct income reporting during her appearance on Bernama Radio’s Tax Clinic programme.

Refunds apply when tax payments exceed actual liabilities, including cases of excessive monthly tax deductions (PCB), approved relief claims, or lower-than-estimated business income under CP500 or CP204.

The refund process begins upon submission of the Income Tax Return Form (BNCP), with the e-Filing system automatically calculating refund eligibility.

Delays may occur due to incomplete bank details, prior-year tax arrears, or mismatched account ownership, requiring additional verification.

Masnudiah noted that outstanding arrears, such as those from 2023, would be deducted from 2024 refunds before disbursement.

Refunds are processed via electronic transfer (EFT), DuitNow linked to valid accounts, or cheques mailed to registered addresses.

For deceased taxpayers, heirs or administrators must submit certified documentation to claim refunds, ensuring rightful distribution.

Taxpayers are urged to monitor refund statuses via MyTax Portal, update bank details via e-Kemaskini, and review arrears on e-Lejar.

Further details are available on the IRB website, HASiL Care Line (03-8311 1000), Live Chat, or at local IRB offices. – Bernama