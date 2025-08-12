Funding for national highway cycling squad to be finalised this week

THE funding dispute involving Malaysia Pro Cycling and Terengganu Cycling Team for the national highway squad at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand is set to be resolved this week.

National Sports Council director-general Jefri Ngadirin confirmed ongoing negotiations with the Malaysian National Cycling Federation regarding financial support.

“We agreed to include them under Category A, but the assistance amount depends on discussions with MNCF as the requested sum is substantial,“ said Jefri.

He emphasised budget constraints, noting nearly 50 sports associations and 900 athletes require funding for the regional games.

MNCF had submitted an additional RM250,000 funding request on 31 July for team preparations involving TSG and MPC.

MNCF secretary Ahmad Arif Astaman revealed the proposed squad composition of four riders each from TSG and MPC, plus one national team cyclist.

“This mission aims to defend two consecutive gold medals, and we’ll ensure optimal team selection,“ Ahmad stated.

Both teams previously warned they wouldn’t release riders if funding demands weren’t met. – Bernama