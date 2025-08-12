Federal Court to hear MAF retirees’ pension appeal on November 6

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has scheduled a hearing for November 6 to consider an appeal by 50 retired Malaysian Armed Forces personnel over pension adjustments.

The case management session, conducted via e-Review from August 4 until today, was overseen by deputy registrar Husna Dzulkifly.

Lawyer Mohamed Hanif Khatri Abdulla, representing the retirees, confirmed the virtual hearing will take place on Zoom.

A final case management session is set for October 25 to review written submissions and cause papers.

On June 4, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel overturned a High Court decision that had granted pre-2013 retirees pension adjustments equal to those who retired after January 1, 2013.

The appellate court ruled in favour of the government, Prime Minister, Senior Defence Minister, and MAF Council, stating the retirees failed to prove a constitutional breach.

The retirees filed their leave application on July 3, seeking Federal Court intervention on two legal questions regarding pension adjustments.

Their initial lawsuit, filed in November 2022, alleged the government violated the Federal Constitution and Section 187 of the Malaysian Armed Forces Act 1972 by excluding pre-2013 retirees from revised pension schemes.

The retirees argue the policy has created an unfair disparity in pension benefits between those who retired before and after the 2013 cutoff date. – Bernama