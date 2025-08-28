Aceh-Penang ferry to start with passenger and cargo service only

GEORGE TOWN: Indonesia and Penang have agreed that the new ferry route from Aceh to Penang will initially operate with passenger and cargo services only.

Penang Port Commission chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin confirmed that roll-on roll-off vehicle service would not be included in the initial phase.

He explained that foreign-registered vehicles required further approval from relevant authorities before such services could commence.

A fifty-nine metre ship with two hundred passenger capacity has been proposed for the passenger ferry service.

A one hundred tonne cargo ship has also been proposed for transporting goods along the new route.

Penang Port has already identified suitable port facilities for the ferry operations.

Passenger ships will dock at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal for passenger disembarkation.

Cargo ships will load and unload at Butterworth Deep Water Wharves for freight operations.

These operational details were agreed upon by Penang Port and the Acehnese government during recent discussions.

Yeoh described the new ferry route as an excellent initiative for strengthening regional relations between Malaysia and Indonesia.

He highlighted the route’s potential to enhance port relations and increase bilateral trade between the two regions.

The ferry service is also expected to expand tourism opportunities and strengthen economic networks.

Several aspects require further examination before the ferry service can become operational.

Identifying qualified ferry operators represents one crucial requirement for implementation.

Determining whether the route will start from Aceh or Penang remains another key consideration.

Establishing appropriate ferry schedules that meet user needs will also be essential for success.

The Penang Port Commission remains committed to ensuring smooth implementation of the ferry route.

Full cooperation from Penang Port Sdn Bhd and other stakeholders will support this commitment.

All operations will comply with relevant legal provisions to ensure proper regulatory adherence.

Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf previously announced the planned ferry route on 23 August.

The service will connect Krueng Geukueh Port in Muara Satu directly with Penang.

This connection is expected to significantly boost trade, tourism and cross-border economic relations. – Bernama