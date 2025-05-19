KOTA BHARU: Acid attack victim, Nor Faziera Muda, 27, is reported to be in stable condition after undergoing a six-hour surgery at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian.

Her husband, Muhammad Syahrul Ikhwan Seri Buana, 33, said she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s Burn Unit Ward.

“Doctors informed us that she will need at least two weeks for recovery, including skin grafting procedures. I’m grateful the acid did not hit her face, or the injuries could’ve been more severe,” he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Syahrul Ikhwan believes the attacker had malicious intent, citing the use of a dangerous substance.

He also said his wife’s clothes were burned in the attack, forcing her to flee in a prayer robe to seek help.

Nor Faziera suffered burns to her shoulder, back, arms and legs. The motive remains unclear, and the family is leaving the matter to the police.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said they have recorded statements from five witnesses to assist in the investigation.

“Investigations at the scene are ongoing and we are confident the case can be resolved soon,” he said.

The incident occurred on Saturday near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang, when the victim, a trader, was splashed with a liquid believed to be acid as she opened her premises for a massage appointment. The suspect fled the scene.

