Action against drug abuse through illegal vape products

PETALING JAYA: Fifty-five cases of drug abuse involving electronic cigarettes or vapes were recorded in the first half of 2025 alone, said the Health Ministry.

Citing police figures, it said a total of 64 investigation papers were opened in 2024 on the issue.

“Alarmingly, over 70% of these cases tested positive for banned substances such as amphetamines and synthetic cannabinoids,” it said in a statement.

The ministry was responding to an Aug 4 report in theSun on sales through online platforms of vape liquids laced with a harmful synthetic substance known as “Magic Mushroom”.

“The ministry takes seriously the media report published by theSun. These illegal products, reportedly available in the local market, have been linked to severe side effects such as hallucinations, loss of self-control and, in one shocking incident, a student jumping off a school building while under the influence.”

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with police to tighten surveillance and enforcement on electronic smoking products suspected of containing controlled or dangerous substances.

All smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vape devices, are regulated under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) which came into force on Oct 1, 2024.

Under Section 3 of the Act, all smoking products must be registered and have their contents declared to the ministry before they can be sold. Only products that meet health and safety requirements will be approved.

The government is also stepping up safety standards for vape devices in collaboration with the Standards Department and the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia.

This includes ensuring that devices cannot be easily modified to include illicit or hazardous substances.

The ministry has issued a stern warning to parents, educators and the public to remain vigilant, particularly against unregulated or illegal vape products sold online or directly to teenagers, stressing the need for early intervention.

“Immediate reporting of such products or related behaviour to the authorities can save lives. The ministry is fully committed to protecting the health and safety of Malaysians, especially the younger generation, from the threat of dangerous and unregulated smoking products.”

On Aug 5, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government is reviewing potential amendments to existing laws to combat the growing issue of online drug sales.

theSun had reported that “Magic Mushroom” vape liquid, laced with synthetic drugs, is being sold online for as little as RM1 per drop, making it easily accessible to youths and first-time users.