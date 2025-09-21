Adat Perpatih values align with Malaysia MADANI aspirations, says PSD

KUALA PILAH: The matrilineal Adat Perpatih tradition featured prominently at the 2025 MADANI Adopted Village Customs and Traditions programme organised by the Public Service Department in Kampung Sungai Layang.

Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz emphasised the programme’s importance in preserving heritage while promoting consensus and community values.

He stated that Adat Perpatih’s principles of consensus, mutual help, and mutual respect align perfectly with Malaysia MADANI’s focus on creating an inclusive and harmonious society.

“Events like this not only honour our heritage but also remind us that traditional values can continue to flourish alongside modern aspirations,“ he said during his speech.

Wan Ahmad expressed hope that today’s youth would view customs as a guiding way of life that fosters discipline, unity, and national love.

He added that the programme could potentially develop into a tourism attraction allowing visitors to experience Adat Perpatih firsthand in Negeri Sembilan.

This initiative reflects PSD’s commitment to strengthening Malaysia MADANI values through cultural heritage that unites people.

“The strength of a nation lies in its cultural diversity, embraced through consensus and directed towards achieving shared prosperity,“ he noted.

He explained that the Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative delivers both physical development and holistic approaches linking public services directly with local communities. – Bernama