Addressing nuclear energy misconceptions key for Malaysia’s growth

KOTA KINABALU: Public misconceptions about nuclear technology must be tackled to ensure Malaysia’s sustainable energy future.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal stressed the need for collective efforts to build public trust.

He said reshaping perceptions requires inclusive communication backed by scientific evidence.

“Public perception remains a major challenge despite the well-documented benefits of nuclear technology,” he said.

Mohammad Yusof spoke at the 28th Radiation Protection Conference and Workshop 2025.

He noted MOSTI’s efforts in raising awareness through the Malaysian Nuclear Agency and Atom Malaysia.

“A holistic approach will help the public see nuclear tech as a national asset if managed safely,” he added.

He highlighted the unavoidable use of radiation in medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

“Radiation protection is crucial to prevent risks to health and the environment,” he emphasised.

The conference theme focused on balancing energy security with radiation safety.

Mohammad Yusof linked the event to Malaysia’s 13MP goals for high-value industry growth.

“Nuclear energy is seen as clean and safe, with radiation safety as the top priority,” he said.

Over 100 participants attended, including experts and policymakers.

The event featured technical presentations, workshops, and exhibitions on radiation safety. - Bernama