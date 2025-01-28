Admin assistant charged with submitting false claim

KUALA LUMPUR: A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to submitting a false claim for payment of a consultant’s services, three years ago.

Khairol Nizam Mohd Nopus, 39, then an administrative assistant at the Malaysian Registry of Societies, was alleged to have submitted an application form containing false statements for payment of Consultant services for the Knowledge Oasis Part 3 of 2022 amounting to RM2,150 when no such service was procured.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Malaysian Registry of Societies, Setia Perkasa Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya near here, in March 2022.

The charge, under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed Khairol Nizam bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

She also set March 14 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Selvam T Armugom, from MACC, while the accused was represented by lawyer Rejinder Singh.