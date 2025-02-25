ADMM retreat: Malaysia to raise AI’s impact on regional security

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia will present five key points at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat tomorrow, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in the defence sector, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said there is an urgent need for ASEAN to assess gaps in understanding and adapting AI to ensure regional security and defence in the future.

“We cannot deny that in the future, national security, peace and defence will be significantly influenced by the use of technology, including AI, which will play a major role in ensuring defence resilience and security.

“However, at the same time, the misuse of technology and AI can pose threats. Therefore, Malaysia believes this issue needs to be discussed collectively,“ he said at a press conference after inspecting the ADMM Retreat venue here today.

Aside from AI and cybersecurity, Mohamed Khaled said the discussions would also focus on strengthening maritime security in ASEAN, particularly critical issues related to the South China Sea (SCS).

He emphasised the importance of upholding international laws in maritime routes and efforts to reduce military tensions in the SCS.

“Maritime security remains a critical concern for ASEAN. We are aware of the challenges in the South China Sea, including overlapping territorial claims turning the region into a ground for rivalry between several countries.

“We want to prevent conflicts in such areas, so it is crucial to ensure freedom of navigation. ASEAN nations must engage in discussions on how to collectively address and manage maritime security challenges,“ he said.

Additionally, Malaysia will propose the establishment of a Humanitarian and Disaster Relief task force among ASEAN countries to respond to the increasing frequency of natural disasters in the region due to climate change.

To bolster the regional defence industry, Mohamed Khaled stressed the need for ASEAN to enhance cooperation in developing local defence industries to advance the region’s defence supply chain.

Malaysia will also highlight growing threats from non-state actors and biosecurity, which require more coordinated regional action.

“Terrorist groups and organised crime syndicates have the potential to become armed threats... therefore, ASEAN cooperation in addressing this issue is crucial,“ he said.

After these proposals are presented by Malaysia at the ADMM Retreat, they will be brought to the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in November for further deliberation and agreement among member states.

Mohamed Khaled reiterated that the ADMM Retreat serves as a vital platform for ASEAN to assess regional challenges and global geopolitical developments, and strengthen the bloc’s unity in ensuring regional stability and security.

More than 150 delegates from 10 ASEAN member states, including observer nation Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat, are expected to attend the retreat, which is being held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairman 2025 under the theme Inclusivity and Sustainability.