LANGKAWI: Advanced Defence Systems (ADS), a leading player in the Malaysian defence industry for artillery systems, is set to collaborate with PT Lentera Sumber Makmur (PT LENTERA) and KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) to supply, integrate and qualify the 105mm LG1 Light Gun for the Indonesian Armed Forces.

According to a statement released by ADS, the collaboration marks a significant step in regional defence cooperation and is expected to enhance the capabilities of Malaysia’s local defence industry, creating new opportunities for technology transfer and industrial growth.

“The collaboration will see ADS taking the lead in overseeing the assembly, integration, and qualification of the 105mm LG1 MK III artillery system in Malaysia.

“This locally assembled and integrated system will meet stringent international standards, offering enhanced capability and reliability in support of national and regional security objectives,” the statement read.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ADS, PT LENTERA and KNDS was signed at the Malaysia Defence Ministry Pavilion at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

The ceremony, held in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA’25), was witnessed by Malaysia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Adly Zahari.