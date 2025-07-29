Afghan family caught using fake visas to enter Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) thwarted an attempt by four Afghan nationals, believed to be from a family, to enter Malaysia using fake visas.

According to AKPS, the four individuals were among 132 foreigners who were checked during a monitoring and document screening operation at KLIA Terminal 1.

It said the four individuals, a man and three adult women, were spotted wandering in the terminal area, which aroused the suspicion of members of the KLIA Terminal 1 Monitoring Unit.

“Based on initial investigations, the four individuals arrived in Malaysia on July 24 at 9.20 pm via Emirates Airlines flight EK342, but failed to report to the immigration counter within the specified time.

“It is learnt that they had been in the terminal area for four days without going through the immigration inspection process,“ said the agency in a statement here today.

AKPS said further checks on their travel documents revealed that the visas were fake.

“Following further investigation, all of them admitted that they had never set foot in Uzbekistan, supposedly as a transit, the fake visas were obtained through an agent for a fee of US$6,000 (RM25,386.00),“ read the statement.

As such, AKPS took action to refuse entry (NTL - Not To Land) to all four individuals and they will be deported to their country of origin on July 30 via Emirates Airlines flight. - Bernama