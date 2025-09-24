AG’s instructions needed for media coverage in Zara Qairina inquest as child witnesses testify

KOTA KINABALU: The Coroner’s Court will seek instructions from the Attorney-General regarding media coverage of the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir as child witnesses begin testifying.

Conducting officer and Sabah prosecution director Nahra Dollah informed Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan that she would obtain directions from Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar on whether media could cover the proceedings.

Nahra made the remark after the coroner inquired about media access given the high-profile nature of the case and with no objections from involved parties.

Media personnel have been barred from the courtroom floor since Monday during in-camera testimony to protect the identity of child witnesses.

Two student witnesses have already testified under the protective measures mandated by the Evidence of Child Witness Act 2017.

The Act strictly prohibits publication of any details that could potentially identify a minor involved in court proceedings.

Another 33 child witnesses are expected to testify during the upcoming sessions of the inquest.

Eight adult witnesses have already given evidence in the proceedings to date.

An additional 25 adult witnesses are anticipated to testify in subsequent sessions of the inquest.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was buried the same day at Tanjung Ubi Muslim cemetery in Sipitang.

She was admitted to the hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious near a drain at her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains to be exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8.

The Chambers subsequently announced an inquest into her death on August 13 to determine the circumstances surrounding her passing. – Bernama