AGC appeals dismissal of committal bid against Isham Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has lodged an appeal against the High Court’s decision to reject its committal proceedings against former UMNO information chief Isham Jalil.

The case stems from Isham’s public statements regarding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial involving ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Isham’s lawyer, Jamie Wong, confirmed receiving the notice of appeal from the AGC late yesterday. “We were notified via email with the attached documents at 7.28 pm,” she said.

On July 8, Judge K. Muniandy dismissed the proceedings, stating Isham’s remarks did not threaten public confidence in the judiciary.

The case originated from comments made during an interview titled “Townhall for Justice: Keadilan Sebenarnya Untuk Siapa,” where Isham allegedly questioned the recusal process involving Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who presided over Najib’s 1MDB trial.

The AGC argued Isham’s statements risked undermining judicial integrity. The remarks were later published on The Malaya Post’s Facebook page on September 30, 2023. - Bernama