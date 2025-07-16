France condemns civilian abuses in Syria’s Sweida conflict

PARIS: France has strongly condemned reported abuses against civilians in Syria’s Sweida region, calling for an immediate halt to violence.

The foreign ministry demanded an end to clashes and urged all parties to respect ceasefire agreements.

Syrian government forces entered Sweida, a predominantly Druze city, to enforce a truce after clashes between Bedouin tribes and local Druze communities left over 100 dead.

Witnesses, however, accused government troops of joining Bedouin fighters in attacks on Druze civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 21 Druze civilians killed in summary executions by pro-government forces.

France reiterated support for Syria’s transitional authorities and regional leaders in restoring dialogue for lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously urged Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to safeguard minorities, following violence against Alawite and Druze communities.

The EU recently lifted economic sanctions on Syria but imposed penalties on militia groups linked to attacks on minorities. – AFP