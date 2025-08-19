AGC clarifies teens charged only for bullying in Zara Qairina case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers has clarified that the prosecution of five minors in Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case relates solely to bullying allegations rather than the teenager’s death.

This official statement confirms the charges fall under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code following a comprehensive review of investigation documents.

“Therefore, the AGC reiterates that the charge under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code in this case is grounded on evidence and facts obtained from the completed investigation,“ the statement read.

This clarification addresses concerns raised by Noraida Lamat’s legal representative regarding potential postponement requests and alternative charging options.

The AGC dismissed speculative arguments about double jeopardy protections under Article 7(2) of the Federal Constitution as lacking factual foundation.

Authorities confirmed an ongoing inquest will separately determine the actual circumstances surrounding the thirteen-year-old’s tragic passing.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar previously confirmed the juvenile court charges would proceed in Kota Kinabalu Children’s Court.

The Coroner’s Court has scheduled September 3 for initial proceedings regarding Zara Qairina’s unfortunate demise.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17 after being discovered unconscious near her school dormitory. – Bernama