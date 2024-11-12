KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) expressed concern and regret over the spread of false and misleading information circulating on social media, particularly via a fake Facebook account impersonating the AGC.

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the AGC clarified that neither the AGC nor its Prosecution Division offered the services claimed by the fake account, which uses the name Putrajaya AGC.

“The public is advised not to disseminate the information, to exercise caution, and to avoid being misled by offers promoted through this fake account,” the AGC said in its post today

The AGC also shared screenshots of the fraudulent account, which features the national coat of arms as its profile picture and promotes fake service offers.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the AGC’s official Facebook page for accurate updates and information at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064838618925.