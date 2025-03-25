KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed a notice of appeal against the Muar Sessions Court’s decision to impose an RM6,000 fine on a man convicted of possessing sexually exploitative material involving his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

In a statement today, the AGC said it filed the appeal against the sentencing of the 56-year-old accused, who pleaded guilty under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 [Act 792] for possessing child sexual exploitation material, including 18 nude video recordings and several nude photographs of the victim.

“After reviewing the Sessions Court’s decision, the AGC has today filed a notice of appeal against the fine imposed on the offender.

“Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 [Act 792] prescribes a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both,“ the AGC stated.

On March 19, the Muar Sessions Court sentenced the accused, a cleaner, to a fine of RM6,000 in default six months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to possessing the explicit recordings and images of his stepdaughter.