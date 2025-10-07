AGC rejects Muhyiddin’s bid to drop seven corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers has rejected former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s representation to drop the seven corruption charges he is facing.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed the High Court of this development during today’s mention before Judge K Muniandy.

He stated that the prosecution received the defence counsel’s representation on August 19 and notified them of its rejection by the AGC on August 22.

The prosecution then applied for trial dates to be fixed as a result of this rejection.

Wan Shaharuddin also informed the court that Muhyiddin’s presence had been excused and that the prosecution is ready for trial in January 2026.

Muhyiddin’s lead counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik requested that the trial be scheduled for May or June next year instead.

Another defence team member Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad informed the court they still require formal witness statements despite receiving the witness list.

The High Court subsequently set a case management date for November 10 to fix the trial dates.

The court also granted the defence’s application to exempt Muhyiddin’s personal appearance on the case management date.

Muhyiddin faces four counts of abuse of power for allegedly soliciting RM232.5 million in bribes for his political party.

The charges relate to the Jana Wibawa project and involve companies Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and Datuk Azman Yusoff.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

This section provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a substantial fine upon conviction.

The former prime minister allegedly committed these offences at the Prime Minister’s Office between March 1, 2020, and August 20, 2021.

Muhyiddin also faces three counts of receiving RM200 million in proceeds from unlawful activities.

These charges involve funds from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd deposited into Bersatu’s bank accounts.

The money laundering charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

This section carries a punishment of up to 15 years imprisonment and a possible fine of RM5 million or more.

The offences were allegedly committed at AmBank and CIMB Bank branches between 2021 and 2022. – Bernama