PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today heard that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation made by a former Sessions Court judge, who sought to maintain the one-day prison sentence and RM12,000 fine imposed on him by the Shah Alam High Court.

Azmil Muntapha Abas, 50, was initially convicted by the Shah Alam Sessions Court for receiving an RM5,000 bribe in connection with a court proceeding. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment and a fine of RM25,000.

In today’s proceeding, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan informed the Court of Appeal that the AGC had considered Azmil Muntapha’s representation and decided to reject it.

The prosecution is seeking to restore the initial sentence of six months imprisonment and a fine of RM25,000 imposed by the Sessions Court.

The appeal was set to be heard today before a panel led by Justice Datuk Hashim Hamzah, alongside Justices Datuk Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh. However, it was postponed due to Azmil Muntapha being unwell.

His lawyer, Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusof, informed the court that Azmil Muntapha began feeling dizzy on his way to court and sought treatment for extremely high blood pressure. Ishak subsequently requested a new hearing date.

Ishak also informed the court that his client had previously submitted a representation to the AGC requesting for the one-day jail term and RM12,000 fine to be upheld.

The Court of Appeal then scheduled April 25 as the new hearing date.

On Oct 19, 2022, the Shah Alam Sessions Court initially sentenced Azmil Muntapha to six months imprisonment and a fine of RM25,000 after finding him guilty of receiving a bribe of RM5,000 in his capacity as a Sessions Court judge related to criminal court proceedings involving six individuals.

The accused, Chin Yat Soong, Yap Chiew Tat, Chin See Shak, Pang Kooi Fook, Yap Swee Ming, and Chin Chee Keong, were charged under Section 9 of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289), and fined by Azmil Muntapha for the offence.

Azmil Muntapha was accused of committing the offence at Maybank, Jalan Meru, Klang on May 10, 2018.

On Jan 3, last year, the Shah Alam High Court reduced the prison sentence from six months to one day and the fine from RM25,000 to RM12,000.

Ishak told the appellate court today that his client has served the one-day prison sentence as well as settled the RM12,000 fine.

In today’s proceedings, MACC DPP Dr. Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin, Maziah Mohaide, Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali, and Elyza Amira Habeeb Rahman formed part of the prosecution, while lawyers Hamdan Hamzah and Nur Faida Mohd Rashidee also represented Azmil Muntapha.