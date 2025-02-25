KOTA KINABALU: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has decided not to proceed with charges and to stop proceedings against individuals involved in an unauthorised assembly here on Dec 31 last year.

According to AGC, the case review pertained to the assembly held in front of Menara Kinabalu, which was investigated under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 509 of the Penal Code.

“After careful consideration, the department has decided not to proceed with the charges and to discontinue proceedings against the individuals involved, in accordance with Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ it said in a statement tonight.

On Dec 31 last year, Bernama reported that the police’s efficiency in managing the Gempur Rasuah Sabah and Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan assemblies, which were held simultaneously, ensured both gatherings remained peaceful.

Both assemblies were scheduled to take place at the same time and location -- 2 pm in front of Menara Kinabalu -- where a Karnival Ria was also being held that day.