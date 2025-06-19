KUALA LUMPUR: TNG Digital Sdn Bhd is broadening its support for micro and small enterprises, particularly independent traders operating at markets, food stalls and public spaces, by offering accessible and easy-to-use digital payment tools.

The company, through TNG eWallet, provides static QR codes and a Merchant Dashboard system, both free of charge, enabling traders to accept cashless payments and monitor real-time transactions.

TNG eWallet is integrated with DuitNow QR through a partnership with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), allowing merchants to receive payments from any local bank or eWallet nationwide.

In a statement today, TNG Digital chief operating officer Mohd Herman Sarbini said the company aims to support various types of businesses, from home bakers to startup founders.

“Our solutions are designed to help small merchants grow by giving them tools to manage transactions, track performance and understand customer behaviour,” he said.

TNG Digital said that to enhance security, it also introduced the Merchant Soundbox, a device that provides real-time audio confirmation for each successful transaction and helps prevent scams involving fake payment screens.

“Linked directly to the merchant’s account, it gives users greater confidence during busy operating hours,” it said.

The Soundbox is offered at promotional prices to ensure affordability for small traders, especially those operating alone during peak hours.

Besides that, for merchants unfamiliar with digital tools, the company provides face-to-face onboarding sessions, live demonstrations and simple user interfaces.

“Outreach efforts are conducted regularly in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) through the Retail Digitalisation Initiative and with support from PayNet and state governments,” the company said.

TNG Digital further said that during the Ramadan bazaar season, it collaborated with local authorities to help rural entrepreneurs transition to cashless environments.

“TNG Digital is also approved by Jabatan Tenaga Kerja Semenanjung Malaysia (JTKSM), an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources, to provide alternative salary payment services to unbanked workers.

“This approval benefits blue-collar and migrant workers, many of whom are employed by micro small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” it said.

Mohd Herman said the approval allows employers to pay salaries directly into TNG eWallet accounts, noting that nearly 70 per cent of the company’s merchants are classified as micro SMEs.

“It removes the risks associated with handling cash and ensures workers have secure and immediate access to their earnings,” he said.

TNG Digital said that each TNG eWallet account is issued with a DuitNow account number that functions like a traditional bank account, enabling users to send and receive funds from any Malaysian bank and helping to bridge the gap between the unbanked and the formal financial ecosystem.

The company highlighted these initiatives at Expo 2025 Osaka, where it presented tools such as the Merchant Dashboard, Soundbox, and cashback features designed to support small businesses in managing transactions and engaging customers.