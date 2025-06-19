KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has successfully attracted potential investments amounting to RM4.6 billion through its participation in the region’s premier platform for the global electronics and semiconductor industry, SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA) 2025, further proving Malaysia’s appeal in the eyes of international investors.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the event — described as the “World Cup” of the microelectronics and semiconductor industry — saw the Malaysian delegation holding strategic meetings with investors in the electrical and electronics (E&E) engineering sector, including major data centre players.

In addition to its investment potential, Tengku Zafrul noted that the Malaysia Pavilion also garnered international attention when nine local companies showcased various high-tech products, including testing equipment, system solutions, and innovations in electronic waste management that align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

“These companies recorded annual revenue exceeding RM843 million, the majority of which came from exports to international markets.

“During the event, we also attracted buyers from Singapore, Japan, China, and the United States, resulting in an export potential of nearly RM237 million,“ he said in a video posted on Instagram Reels.

In another development, Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia also held discussions with major companies from Singapore in the food and beverage sector and fast-moving consumer goods to explore opportunities to export Malaysian-made halal products to the country.

He said the discussions opened the door to additional export potential worth RM270 million.

“This is a golden opportunity for Malaysian producers to penetrate the Singaporean market, with a total potential investment of RM4.6 billion and export potential of RM507 million,“ he said.