PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is actively formulating various strategies to ensure the nation’s crops and livestock are not affected by hot weather and increasingly apparent climate change.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said weather patterns are now changing more frequently and unpredictably, necessitating the implementation of more comprehensive and innovative approaches.

“Changes in the weather are happening constantly now, and that is why the ministry is exploring various ways to ensure national food security.

“The same goes for reliance on a particular area for produce, we can no longer depend on just one location, for example, when it comes to rice, in the long term we must also rely on Sabah and Sarawak, as their climate is somewhat different compared to the Peninsula,” he said at the pre-launch of the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day here today.

Mohamad also said that diversifying agricultural production areas is important in the long term to reduce risks from unpredictable weather.

He added that the ministry constantly monitors the current climate situation and adapts crop types and harvesting schedules accordingly.

Asked about specific measures to protect livestock and crops during the Southwest Monsoon, which is expected to persist until September, Mohamad said the ministry is focusing on disease prevention and control efforts.

“However, if it is beyond control, such as with pig farms in Sepang and Kuala Langat, the disease can spread very rapidly. In such cases, we will take action by carrying out culling,” he said.