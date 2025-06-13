LUMUT: The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) is offering free basic maintenance services for up to 300 motorcycles with engine capacities below 160cc, as part of the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR), at Lumut Waterfront, beginning today.

Kolej Komuniti Pasir Salak director Mohd Shahrir Ahmad Zaini said the service was part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with several polytechnics and community colleges in the state, including Kolej Komuniti Gerik, Kolej Komuniti Bagan Datuk and Kolej Komuniti Sungai Siput.

“We will begin by providing engine oil changes, followed by filter and spark plug replacements - these are the basic maintenance services we are offering free of charge throughout the PMR programme,” he said when met at the event today.

He added that over the course of the three-day programme, a total of 100 motorcycles will be serviced each day on a first-come, first-served basis, starting from 9 am until the daily quota is reached.

Mohd Shahrir noted that the free maintenance, carried out by the colleges’ teaching staff and students, presents a valuable opportunity for the Perak community, particularly residents in the Lumut and Manjung.

He added that the motorcycle maintenance programme aligns with the theme of Perak PMR 2025, ‘Pendidikan Tinggi, Memacu Negara MADANI’ by promoting the value and role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in national development.

“We want to show the community that these students are already skilled and capable, even though they haven’t completed their studies, they can carry out basic maintenance tasks confidently,” he said.

“This, in turn, may help boost public confidence in TVET programmes offered by community colleges and polytechnics across the country.

Meanwhile, civil servant Rozman Azahari, 52, said the free motorcycle maintenance initiative is the first of its kind to be introduced under the PMR programme.

“Programmes like this are very beneficial as they bring the public closer to key government agencies, while also providing convenience, such as assistance with settling summonses at the Road Transport Department and services from several other ministries,” he said.

“In addition, seeing our own youth conducting these services demonstrates that TVET education equips them with practical skills that can lead to future job opportunities or even the potential to open their own workshops,” he added.

The Perak PMR 2025 at Lumut Waterfront will run from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 6 pm on Sunday. Government service booths will operate daily until 6 pm.

Perak is the second location to host the large-scale PMR initiative, a result of strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the main secretariat, and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), as the lead ministry.