Agro Madani sales in Perlis earn RM652k from 41 events

KANGAR: The Agro MADANI Sales programme in Perlis has achieved significant success, recording RM652,000 in revenue from 41 events organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) since January.

Mohd Anzara Azizan, FAMA Perlis director, stated that the agency plans to expand the initiative, targeting 63 sales events this year to ensure wider access to affordable fresh produce for consumers.

He shared these details during a visit to the Agro MADANI Sales event at Masjid Al-Istiqamah Farmers’ Market in Teluk Jambu.

Mohd Anzara noted the strong public response to the MADANI Combo offer, where 70 units were sold at RM6, down from the original price of RM10.

“The farmers’ market at mosque locations attracts more visitors, as each congregation serves multiple villages, boosting local purchasing power,“ he explained.

So far, six farmers’ markets have been successfully set up at mosques across Perlis, enhancing accessibility to fresh and budget-friendly products. – Bernama