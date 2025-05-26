KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Sahibus Samahah Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil as the Federal Territories Mufti, effective May 23, is expected to further strengthen the role of the Federal Territories Mufti’s Department as an authoritative institution guiding the Muslim community in Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said his expertise in ‘usul fiqh’ (principles of Islamic jurisprudence), ‘fiqh muamalat’ (Islamic transactional jurisprudence), ‘fiqh perubatan’ (medical jurisprudence), and contemporary fiqh understanding was greatly needed to formulate balanced Islamic legal policies, based on ‘maqasid syariah’ (objectives of Islamic law) and aligned with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

He added that as a scholar, Ahmad Fauwaz frequently appeared in media and academic forums and was known as a figure capable of explaining current religious issues comprehensively, inclusively, and educationally.

“This appointment has received the consent of His Majesty the King (Sultan Ibrahim). This reflects the confidence and high hopes of the nation’s leadership in his capability and integrity in leading the fatwa institution with wisdom.

“My heartfelt congratulations, and may Allah SWT bless this appointment and grant him the strength to carry out this trust with wisdom, integrity, and steadfastness,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also congratulated Ahmad Fauwaz, expressing hope that he would further elevate the stature of the fatwa institution and strengthen the role of the Federal Territories Mufti’s Department in offering clear, just, and harmonious guidance.

“The Federal Territories, as the heart of the nation’s administration and a reflection of its diversity, requires a mufti who is not only well-versed in religious law but also attuned to the challenges of the times.

“May Allah SWT continue to guide him in carrying out this great trust, upholding truth with courtesy, and fostering an Islamic understanding that unites the ummah,” she said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Fauwaz is a prolific Islamic scholar in the fields of Islamic law, education, Islamic finance, ‘dakwah’ (propagation of Islam), and research.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Syariah Islamiyyah from Al-Azhar University, Egypt (2000–2004), and completed a Professional Fatwa Certificate at Dar al-Ifta’ al-Misriyyah (2005–2008). He also earned a Master’s Degree in Usul Fiqh from the University of Malaya (2017), in addition to international credentials such as the Certified Sharia Advisor and Auditor (CSAA) from the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).

He actively contributes to various institutions, including the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), financial bodies, and academic institutions.