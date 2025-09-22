Ahmad Zahid backs BUDI95 RON95 subsidy at RM1.99/litre

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has praised the government’s new targeted subsidy initiative for RON95 petrol through the BUDI MADANI RON95 programme.

He described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement as a principled action demonstrating deep concern for public welfare.

“As part of the nation’s leadership, I see this decision as a principled move, full of concern for the people’s well-being,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Zahid pledged continued support for government efforts toward a more just, sustainable, and inclusive Malaysia.

The BUDI95 initiative will reduce RON95 petrol prices for Malaysian citizens from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre effective September 30.

This subsidised rate applies exclusively to Malaysian citizens while non-citizens and large corporate entities will pay the unsubsidised market price of approximately RM2.60 per litre. – Bernama